Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX) Sees Significant Decrease in Short Interest

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc. (NASDAQ:VIRX – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 998,500 shares, a decrease of 48.5% from the June 15th total of 1,940,000 shares. Currently, 3.4% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 307,900 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Separately, HC Wainwright restated a “buy” rating on shares of Viracta Therapeutics in a report on Thursday, May 12th.

Viracta Therapeutics Stock Down 2.6 %

NASDAQ:VIRX opened at $4.44 on Friday. Viracta Therapeutics has a fifty-two week low of $1.82 and a fifty-two week high of $11.65. The stock has a market capitalization of $166.46 million, a P/E ratio of -3.58 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.06, a quick ratio of 12.28 and a current ratio of 12.28. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $2.83 and its 200-day simple moving average is $3.04.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Viracta Therapeutics ( NASDAQ:VIRX Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported ($0.28) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.32) by $0.04. On average, equities analysts anticipate that Viracta Therapeutics will post -1.24 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other Viracta Therapeutics news, CEO Ivor Royston sold 13,162 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $1.90, for a total transaction of $25,007.80. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 600,930 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,141,767. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold a total of 18,912 shares of company stock worth $35,933 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 27.63% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Trading of Viracta Therapeutics

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. State Street Corp boosted its stake in Viracta Therapeutics by 2.3% in the 1st quarter. State Street Corp now owns 588,603 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,802,000 after purchasing an additional 13,514 shares in the last quarter. MAI Capital Management acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,813,000. AlphaCentric Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $329,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in Viracta Therapeutics in the 4th quarter worth approximately $266,000. Finally, Ensign Peak Advisors Inc purchased a new position in Viracta Therapeutics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $221,000. 56.29% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Viracta Therapeutics

Viracta Therapeutics, Inc, a precision oncology company, engages in developing drugs for the treatment of virus-associated malignancies. Its lead product candidature includes Nana-val, in combination with nanatinostat and valganciclovir that is in Phase II clinical trial for Epstein-Barr virus-positive lymphoma; and open-label Phase 2 basket trial for the treatment of various relapsed/refractory Epstein-Barr virus-positive (EBV+) lymphoma, as well as an open-label Phase 1b/2 trial for the treatment of EBV+ recurrent or metastatic nasopharyngeal carcinoma and other EBV+ solid tumors.

