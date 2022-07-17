Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC) Receives Average Rating of “Moderate Buy” from Analysts

Visteon Co. (NASDAQ:VC – Get Rating) has been assigned an average recommendation of “Moderate Buy” from the twelve analysts that are presently covering the stock, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, two have given a hold recommendation and six have given a buy recommendation to the company. The average twelve-month price target among brokerages that have covered the stock in the last year is $128.09.

A number of brokerages have recently commented on VC. Citigroup cut their price target on shares of Visteon from $119.00 to $108.00 in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on Visteon from $88.00 to $98.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 11th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their price target on Visteon from $127.00 to $131.00 in a report on Friday, April 29th. BNP Paribas upgraded Visteon from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price target for the stock from $105.00 to $133.00 in a report on Monday, July 11th. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price target on Visteon from $93.00 to $91.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday.

Visteon stock opened at $107.90 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $3.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 65.39 and a beta of 1.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.32, a current ratio of 1.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54. Visteon has a twelve month low of $88.82 and a twelve month high of $134.57. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $105.34 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $106.12.

Visteon ( NASDAQ:VC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $1.09 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.73 by $0.36. The company had revenue of $818.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $731.40 million. Visteon had a net margin of 1.65% and a return on equity of 13.40%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.56 earnings per share. As a group, analysts expect that Visteon will post 4.93 EPS for the current year.

In other news, VP Brett D. Pynnonen sold 2,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $113.75, for a total transaction of $227,500.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 8,111 shares in the company, valued at $922,626.25. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 1.60% of the company’s stock.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA lifted its position in Visteon by 38.2% in the first quarter. Hellman Jordan Management Co. Inc. MA now owns 14,585 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,592,000 after buying an additional 4,035 shares during the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its stake in shares of Visteon by 8.3% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 167,511 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,280,000 after purchasing an additional 12,830 shares during the period. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. raised its position in Visteon by 15.7% in the 1st quarter. Mirae Asset Global Investments Co. Ltd. now owns 135,807 shares of the company’s stock worth $14,821,000 after purchasing an additional 18,452 shares during the period. Gabelli Funds LLC lifted its stake in Visteon by 47.1% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 15,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,637,000 after purchasing an additional 4,800 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advisors Asset Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Visteon by 56.3% during the first quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 3,349 shares of the company’s stock valued at $365,000 after buying an additional 1,206 shares during the period.

Visteon Corporation, an automotive technology company, engineers, designs, and manufactures automotive electronics and connected car solutions for vehicle manufacturers worldwide. The company provides instrument clusters, including analog gauge clusters to 2-D and 3-D display-based devices; information displays that integrate a range of user interface technologies and graphics management capabilities, such as 3-D, active privacy, TrueColor enhancement, cameras, optics, haptic feedback, and light effects; and Phoenix, a display audio and embedded infotainment platform, as well as onboard artificial intelligence-based voice assistant with natural language understanding.

