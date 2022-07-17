VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET) Short Interest Up 59.9% in June

VNET Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:VNET – Get Rating) saw a large increase in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 5,230,000 shares, an increase of 59.9% from the June 15th total of 3,270,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 1,990,000 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 2.6 days.

VNET Group Trading Up 8.7 %

Shares of NASDAQ:VNET opened at $5.11 on Friday. VNET Group has a 1 year low of $3.51 and a 1 year high of $22.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $744.37 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -28.39 and a beta of 0.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.28, a current ratio of 1.40 and a quick ratio of 1.40. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $5.68 and its 200-day moving average price is $6.73.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 111.9% during the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 3,064 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $28,000 after buying an additional 1,618 shares in the last quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 440.7% during the 1st quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC now owns 4,282 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $25,000 after buying an additional 3,490 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in shares of VNET Group by 447.3% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $42,000 after buying an additional 3,780 shares in the last quarter. Bayesian Capital Management LP purchased a new position in VNET Group in the 4th quarter valued at $98,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in VNET Group in the 1st quarter valued at $88,000.

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on VNET shares. The Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of VNET Group from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $6.50 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $10.80 to $8.20 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, May 16th. StockNews.com started coverage on shares of VNET Group in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “sell” rating on the stock. Finally, HSBC dropped their price objective on shares of VNET Group from $13.50 to $9.40 in a research note on Wednesday, May 25th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.82.

VNET Group, Inc, an investment holding company, provides hosting and related services in China. It offers managed hosting services consisting of managed retail services, such as colocation services that dedicate data center space to house customers' servers and networking equipment, as well as allow customers to lease partial or entire cabinets for their servers; server administration services; interconnectivity services that allow customers to connect their servers; value-added services, including hybrid IT, bare metal, firewall, server load balancing, data backup and recovery, data center management, server management, and backup server services; cloud services that allow customers to run applications over the internet using IT infrastructure; VPN Services that extend customers' private networks by setting up connections through the public internet.

