Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD) Short Interest Update

Vodafone Group Public Limited (NASDAQ:VOD – Get Rating) was the target of a significant decline in short interest in the month of June. As of June 30th, there was short interest totalling 4,870,000 shares, a decline of 60.8% from the June 15th total of 12,420,000 shares. Based on an average daily trading volume, of 6,330,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 0.8 days.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Renaissance Technologies LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 5.7% during the 1st quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 27,537,932 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $457,680,000 after buying an additional 1,487,100 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 32.2% during the 1st quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,170,727 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $218,897,000 after buying an additional 3,207,740 shares in the last quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 10.5% during the 1st quarter. ACR Alpine Capital Research LLC now owns 11,824,204 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $196,518,000 after buying an additional 1,127,276 shares in the last quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 28.3% during the 4th quarter. ICICI Prudential Asset Management Co Ltd now owns 6,921,442 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $103,337,000 after buying an additional 1,525,402 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada lifted its stake in shares of Vodafone Group Public by 4.3% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 5,807,331 shares of the cell phone carrier’s stock valued at $96,516,000 after buying an additional 240,455 shares in the last quarter. 9.07% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

VOD opened at $15.35 on Friday. The company has a current ratio of 0.85, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02. Vodafone Group Public has a twelve month low of $14.42 and a twelve month high of $19.05. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $15.58 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $16.41.

The business also recently announced a Semi-Annual dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 6th will be paid a $0.455 dividend. This represents a yield of 9.6%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, June 3rd.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Morgan Stanley dropped their target price on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 190 ($2.26) to GBX 180 ($2.14) in a report on Thursday, July 7th. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on shares of Vodafone Group Public from GBX 230 ($2.74) to GBX 225 ($2.68) in a research note on Friday, April 1st. Citigroup began coverage on shares of Vodafone Group Public in a research note on Wednesday, May 18th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group downgraded shares of Vodafone Group Public from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $169.33.

Vodafone Group Public Limited Company engages in telecommunication services in Europe and internationally. The company offers mobile services that enable customers to call, text, and access data; fixed line services, including broadband, television (TV) offerings, and voice; and convergence services under the GigaKombi and Vodafone One names to customers.

