Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY) PT Lowered to €29.00

Voestalpine (OTCMKTS:VLPNY – Get Rating) had its price target cut by Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft from €35.00 ($35.00) to €29.00 ($29.00) in a report published on Thursday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a hold rating on the stock.

VLPNY has been the topic of a number of other research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered shares of Voestalpine from an overweight rating to an underweight rating in a report on Wednesday, June 22nd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on shares of Voestalpine from €34.00 ($34.00) to €35.00 ($35.00) and gave the company an equal weight rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Voestalpine presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $35.17.

Voestalpine Stock Performance

OTCMKTS VLPNY opened at $3.90 on Thursday. The company’s 50 day moving average is $5.07 and its 200-day moving average is $5.90. Voestalpine has a 12-month low of $3.78 and a 12-month high of $9.61. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 1.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37. The firm has a market cap of $3.48 billion, a P/E ratio of 3.36 and a beta of 1.40.

Voestalpine Dividend Announcement

About Voestalpine

The company also recently disclosed a dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, August 2nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.1611 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 14th. This represents a yield of 3.78%. Voestalpine’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.79%.

Voestalpine AG processes, develops, manufactures, and sells steel products in Austria, European Union, and internationally. The company operates through five segments: Steel, High Performance Metals, Metal Engineering, Metal Forming, and Other. The Steel division produces hot and cold-rolled steel strips, as well as electrogalvanized, hot-dip galvanized, and organically coated steel strips; and heavy plates for the energy sector, as well as turbine casings for automotive, white goods/consumer goods, building/construction, energy, mechanical engineering, and others.

