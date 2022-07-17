Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Shares Purchased by Cozad Asset Management Inc.

Cozad Asset Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) by 39.4% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 8,786 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,483 shares during the quarter. Cozad Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance were worth $393,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of WBA. Rise Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance during the fourth quarter worth $27,000. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 56.0% in the first quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 635 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 228 shares during the last quarter. City State Bank acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Outfitter Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the fourth quarter worth $34,000. 57.02% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Insider Transactions at Walgreens Boots Alliance

In other news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 17.40% of the company’s stock.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Price Performance

WBA stock opened at $38.03 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $41.07 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $45.58. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a current ratio of 0.78, a quick ratio of 0.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The company has a market cap of $32.87 billion, a PE ratio of 6.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 4.00%. The firm had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 EPS for the current year.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Increases Dividend

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 19th will be given a $0.48 dividend. This is an increase from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts have recently weighed in on the company. StockNews.com cut Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut their price target on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $45.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, July 8th. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 1st. Royal Bank of Canada dropped their target price on Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Finally, Robert W. Baird lowered Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research note on Friday, April 1st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.25.

Walgreens Boots Alliance Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

Featured Stories

