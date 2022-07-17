Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG) Price Target Lowered to $34.00 at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

Warner Music Group (NASDAQ:WMG – Get Rating) had its price objective trimmed by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $40.00 to $34.00 in a report released on Wednesday morning, The Fly reports. The firm currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

Several other research analysts also recently weighed in on WMG. Barclays reduced their target price on Warner Music Group from $37.00 to $33.00 and set an overweight rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Truist Financial reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $45.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Monday, May 9th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on Warner Music Group from $31.00 to $27.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Redburn Partners reissued a sell rating on shares of Warner Music Group in a research note on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Guggenheim increased their price objective on Warner Music Group from $30.00 to $34.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $42.23.

Shares of WMG stock opened at $25.74 on Wednesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.13, a current ratio of 0.61 and a quick ratio of 0.58. The company has a market cap of $13.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.25, a PEG ratio of 0.97 and a beta of 1.41. The stock has a 50 day simple moving average of $26.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $33.34. Warner Music Group has a 1-year low of $23.74 and a 1-year high of $50.23.

Warner Music Group ( NASDAQ:WMG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.21 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $1.38 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.37 billion. Warner Music Group had a return on equity of 362.14% and a net margin of 6.45%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.22 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Warner Music Group will post 0.89 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Monday, May 23rd were issued a dividend of $0.15 per share. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.33%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 20th. Warner Music Group’s dividend payout ratio is presently 84.51%.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. PDT Partners LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 58.8% during the 4th quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 130,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,645,000 after purchasing an additional 48,422 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 597.8% during the 1st quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,244,870 shares of the company’s stock worth $47,118,000 after purchasing an additional 1,066,475 shares during the period. Natixis Advisors L.P. grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 30.2% during the 4th quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 30,064 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,298,000 after purchasing an additional 6,970 shares during the period. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Warner Music Group by 27.0% during the 4th quarter. Ghisallo Capital Management LLC now owns 127,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,484,000 after purchasing an additional 27,000 shares during the period. Finally, DNB Asset Management AS boosted its holdings in Warner Music Group by 0.6% during the 1st quarter. DNB Asset Management AS now owns 116,411 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,406,000 after acquiring an additional 640 shares during the period. 22.29% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Warner Music Group Corp. operates as a music entertainment company in the United States, the United Kingdom, Germany, and internationally. The company operates through Recorded Music and Music Publishing segments. The Recorded Music segment is involved in the discovery and development of recording artists, as well as related marketing, promotion, distribution, sale, and licensing of music created by such recording artists; markets its music catalog through compilations and reissuances of previously released music and video titles, as well as previously unreleased materials; and conducts its operation primarily through a collection of record labels, such as Warner Records and Atlantic Records, as well as Asylum, Big Beat, Canvasback, East West, Erato, FFRR, Fueled by Ramen, Nonesuch, Parlophone, Reprise, Roadrunner, Sire, Spinnin' Records, Warner Classics, and Warner Music Nashville.

