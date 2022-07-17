Water Intelligence (LON:WATR) Share Price Passes Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $821.72

Shares of Water Intelligence plc (LON:WATR – Get Rating) passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 821.72 ($9.77) and traded as low as GBX 591.14 ($7.03). Water Intelligence shares last traded at GBX 605 ($7.20), with a volume of 17,202 shares.

Separately, Royal Bank of Canada restated an “outperform” rating and set a GBX 1,560 ($18.55) target price on shares of Water Intelligence in a report on Thursday, March 24th.

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 21.96, a quick ratio of 2.33 and a current ratio of 2.53. The stock has a market capitalization of £117.61 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of 2,160.71. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 678.20 and its 200 day simple moving average is GBX 819.66.

Water Intelligence plc provides leak detection and remediation products and services for residential, commercial, and municipal customers in the United States, the United Kingdom, and internationally. The company operates through Franchise Royalty Income, Franchise-Related Activities, US Corporate Operated Locations, and International Corporate Operated Locations segments.

