Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT) Shares Sold by Exchange Traded Concepts LLC

Exchange Traded Concepts LLC cut its position in shares of Waters Co. (NYSE:WAT – Get Rating) by 78.2% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 386 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock after selling 1,388 shares during the quarter. Exchange Traded Concepts LLC’s holdings in Waters were worth $120,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. BlackRock Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 5.8% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,069,554 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $2,261,515,000 after acquiring an additional 331,610 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 2.6% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 2,781,227 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $1,036,285,000 after acquiring an additional 70,524 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 1,183,053 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $439,993,000 after acquiring an additional 21,757 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 15.5% in the 4th quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 969,123 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $361,093,000 after acquiring an additional 129,837 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Northern Trust Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waters by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 837,172 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $311,930,000 after acquiring an additional 6,035 shares during the last quarter. 90.65% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Waters alerts:

Waters Price Performance

WAT opened at $334.01 on Friday. The stock has a market cap of $20.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.22, a PEG ratio of 3.03 and a beta of 0.80. Waters Co. has a 1 year low of $288.32 and a 1 year high of $428.22. The company has a current ratio of 2.30, a quick ratio of 1.75 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.85. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $327.70 and a 200 day moving average price of $323.51.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Waters ( NYSE:WAT Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 3rd. The medical instruments supplier reported $2.80 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.32 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $690.60 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $634.08 million. Waters had a return on equity of 221.08% and a net margin of 24.57%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 13.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.29 earnings per share. Analysts forecast that Waters Co. will post 12.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on WAT shares. Barclays started coverage on Waters in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $375.00 target price on the stock. Bank of America upgraded Waters from an “underperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $320.00 to $330.00 in a report on Tuesday, May 17th. StockNews.com began coverage on Waters in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company upgraded Waters from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $320.00 to $315.00 in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Cowen lifted their price target on Waters to $358.00 in a report on Friday, May 20th. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Waters currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $355.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Waters news, Director Christopher A. Kuebler sold 4,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, May 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $328.78, for a total value of $1,315,120.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 14,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,623,961.92. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Insiders own 0.77% of the company’s stock.

Waters Profile

(Get Rating)

Waters Corporation, a specialty measurement company, provides analytical workflow solutions in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Waters and TA. The company designs, manufactures, sells, and services high and ultra-performance liquid chromatography, as well as mass spectrometry (MS) technology systems and support products, including chromatography columns, other consumable products, and post-warranty service plans.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Waters Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Waters and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.