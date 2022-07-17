Weatherford International (NASDAQ:WFRD) Shares Gap Up to $17.45

Weatherford International plc (NASDAQ:WFRD – Get Rating) shares gapped up before the market opened on Friday . The stock had previously closed at $17.45, but opened at $18.38. Weatherford International shares last traded at $17.52, with a volume of 2,876 shares trading hands.

WFRD has been the subject of several research analyst reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Weatherford International from $43.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft started coverage on shares of Weatherford International in a report on Wednesday, June 8th. They set a “buy” rating and a $49.00 price target for the company.

The company has a market cap of $1.26 billion and a P/E ratio of -3.03. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $27.45 and its 200-day moving average price is $30.62. The company has a current ratio of 2.22, a quick ratio of 1.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.67.

Weatherford International ( NASDAQ:WFRD Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported ($0.59) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.57) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $938.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $933.00 million. Weatherford International had a negative return on equity of 36.94% and a negative net margin of 11.04%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Weatherford International plc will post -1.37 EPS for the current year.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Geneos Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Weatherford International during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $25,000. UBS Group AG grew its stake in Weatherford International by 83.6% in the 1st quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,985 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,000 after buying an additional 2,725 shares in the last quarter. Hsbc Holdings PLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $207,000. CTC Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Weatherford International in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $213,000. Finally, Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in Weatherford International by 915.2% in the 4th quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 8,619 shares of the company’s stock valued at $239,000 after buying an additional 7,770 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 93.07% of the company’s stock.

Weatherford International plc, an energy services company, provides equipment and services for the drilling, evaluation, completion, production, and intervention of oil, geothermal, and natural gas wells worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Western Hemisphere and Eastern Hemisphere. It offers artificial lift systems, including reciprocating rod, progressing cavity pumping, gas, hydraulic, plunger, and hybrid lift systems, as well as related automation and control systems; pressure pumping and reservoir stimulation services, such as acidizing, fracturing, cementing, and coiled-tubing intervention; and drill stem test tools, surface well testing, and multiphase flow measurement services.

