Wells Fargo & Company Cuts Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO) Price Target to $66.00

Apollo Global Management (NYSE:APO – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $73.00 to $66.00 in a research report released on Wednesday, Marketbeat reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

A number of other analysts have also issued reports on APO. TheStreet lowered Apollo Global Management from a b rating to a c rating in a research report on Thursday, May 5th. Citigroup dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $105.00 to $87.50 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Apollo Global Management from $90.00 to $88.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday. Oppenheimer raised Apollo Global Management from a market perform rating to an outperform rating and set a $64.00 price objective for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Apollo Global Management from a hold rating to a sell rating in a report on Wednesday, May 18th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of $81.69.

Get Apollo Global Management alerts:

Apollo Global Management Trading Up 4.5 %

NYSE:APO opened at $50.85 on Wednesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is $52.83 and its two-hundred day moving average is $59.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a current ratio of 0.71 and a quick ratio of 0.71. Apollo Global Management has a 12 month low of $45.97 and a 12 month high of $81.07. The firm has a market capitalization of $29.21 billion, a PE ratio of 16.30, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.55 and a beta of 1.64.

Apollo Global Management Announces Dividend

Apollo Global Management ( NYSE:APO Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The financial services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.01 by $0.51. Apollo Global Management had a return on equity of 30.91% and a net margin of 6.39%. The company had revenue of $584.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $576.77 million. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.66 earnings per share. Research analysts predict that Apollo Global Management will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, May 31st. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, May 18th were paid a $0.40 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 17th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.15%. Apollo Global Management’s payout ratio is currently 51.28%.

Insider Buying and Selling at Apollo Global Management

In other Apollo Global Management news, CFO Martin Kelly sold 15,000 shares of Apollo Global Management stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $54.60, for a total value of $819,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 526,385 shares in the company, valued at $28,740,621. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 3.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Apollo Global Management

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 87.8% during the first quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 37,374,072 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,316,818,000 after buying an additional 17,476,830 shares during the period. Capital World Investors boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 151.6% during the first quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 31,006,365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,922,085,000 after buying an additional 18,681,592 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 32.6% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 24,262,978 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,504,064,000 after buying an additional 5,958,763 shares during the period. Capital International Investors boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 160.0% during the first quarter. Capital International Investors now owns 15,715,583 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $974,209,000 after buying an additional 9,671,334 shares during the period. Finally, Neuberger Berman Group LLC boosted its position in shares of Apollo Global Management by 91.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 9,281,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $575,396,000 after buying an additional 4,426,790 shares during the period. 61.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Apollo Global Management Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Apollo Global Management, Inc is a private equity firm specializing investments in credit, private equity and real estate markets. The firm's private equity investments include traditional buyouts, recapitalization, distressed buyouts and debt investments in real estate, corporate partner buyouts, distressed asset, corporate carve-outs, middle market, growth capital, turnaround, bridge, corporate restructuring, special situation, acquisition, and industry consolidation transactions.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Apollo Global Management Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Apollo Global Management and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.