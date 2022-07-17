Wells Fargo & Company Lowers Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) Price Target to $460.00

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) had its price target lowered by stock analysts at Wells Fargo & Company from $525.00 to $460.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, The Fly reports. The brokerage currently has an “equal weight” rating on the semiconductor company’s stock. Wells Fargo & Company‘s target price suggests a potential upside of 7.70% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages have also issued reports on LRCX. Piper Sandler lowered their price target on Lam Research from $596.00 to $567.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 26th. B. Riley downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $625.00 to $525.00 in a report on Wednesday, June 15th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $730.00 to $625.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Mizuho reduced their price objective on Lam Research from $725.00 to $675.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 21st. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $621.95.

Lam Research Stock Up 1.9 %

Shares of Lam Research stock opened at $427.13 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $457.38 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $522.82. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83, a current ratio of 2.83 and a quick ratio of 2.00. The company has a market capitalization of $59.25 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.35, a PEG ratio of 1.08 and a beta of 1.31. Lam Research has a 1-year low of $375.87 and a 1-year high of $731.85.

Insider Activity at Lam Research

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.48 by ($0.08). The company had revenue of $4.06 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.24 billion. Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $7.49 earnings per share. As a group, research analysts forecast that Lam Research will post 31.59 EPS for the current year.

In other news, Director Catherine P. Lego bought 1,736 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now directly owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Lam Research

Several institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Missouri Trust & Investment Co acquired a new position in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter valued at about $25,000. Allegheny Financial Group LTD bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth about $25,000. Vectors Research Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 133.3% during the fourth quarter. Vectors Research Management LLC now owns 35 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 20 shares in the last quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Advisors LLC now owns 38 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $27,000 after acquiring an additional 19 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the first quarter worth about $27,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.34% of the company’s stock.

About Lam Research

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

