Wells Fargo & Company Trims Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Target Price to $76.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.20.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

Boyd Gaming ( NYSE:BYD Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

