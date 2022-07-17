Wells Fargo & Company Trims Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD) Target Price to $76.00

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) had its price target decreased by Wells Fargo & Company from $85.00 to $76.00 in a research note released on Thursday, MarketBeat.com reports. Wells Fargo & Company currently has an overweight rating on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also issued reports on BYD. Susquehanna Bancshares raised Boyd Gaming from a neutral rating to a positive rating and lifted their target price for the company from $73.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price target on Boyd Gaming from $77.00 to $73.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday. StockNews.com upgraded Boyd Gaming from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. Berenberg Bank started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. They issued a buy rating and a $78.00 price target for the company. Finally, Barclays started coverage on Boyd Gaming in a research note on Tuesday, June 28th. They issued an overweight rating and a $63.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have given a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and an average price target of $78.20.

Boyd Gaming Stock Up 4.9 %

Shares of Boyd Gaming stock opened at $52.14 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $53.88 and its 200 day simple moving average is $60.65. Boyd Gaming has a 52-week low of $47.66 and a 52-week high of $72.72. The firm has a market cap of $5.71 billion, a PE ratio of 11.29 and a beta of 1.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.93, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a current ratio of 0.99.

Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYDGet Rating) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.40 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.24 by $0.16. Boyd Gaming had a return on equity of 43.32% and a net margin of 15.09%. The business had revenue of $860.74 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $836.15 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $0.93 EPS. On average, analysts predict that Boyd Gaming will post 5.44 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Boyd Gaming Dividend Announcement

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 15th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 30th were paid a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, June 29th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.15%. Boyd Gaming’s dividend payout ratio is currently 12.99%.

Insider Transactions at Boyd Gaming

In other news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of Boyd Gaming stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total transaction of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. In related news, VP William R. Boyd sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.74, for a total value of $1,074,800.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 2,056,522 shares in the company, valued at approximately $110,517,492.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Marianne Boyd Johnson sold 64,690 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.95, for a total value of $3,554,715.50. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 77,623 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,265,383.85. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 256,365 shares of company stock worth $14,862,264. 27.94% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional Trading of Boyd Gaming

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Whittier Trust Co. bought a new stake in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $27,000. Prospera Financial Services Inc acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 1st quarter valued at $33,000. Byrne Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $34,000. Quent Capital LLC acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in Boyd Gaming in the 4th quarter valued at $56,000. 70.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Boyd Gaming

Boyd Gaming Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a multi-jurisdictional gaming company. It operates through three segments: Las Vegas Locals, Downtown Las Vegas, and Midwest & South. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 28 gaming entertainment properties located in Nevada, Illinois, Indiana, Iowa, Kansas, Louisiana, Mississippi, Missouri, Ohio, and Pennsylvania.

See Also

Analyst Recommendations for Boyd Gaming (NYSE:BYD)

