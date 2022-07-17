Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday morning. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Western New England Bancorp Stock Up 0.8 %

WNEB stock opened at $7.47 on Friday. The firm has a market cap of $169.12 million, a PE ratio of 7.25 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.87. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $7.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.59. Western New England Bancorp has a one year low of $7.13 and a one year high of $9.98.

Get Western New England Bancorp alerts:

Western New England Bancorp (NASDAQ:WNEB – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.24 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.23 by $0.01. Western New England Bancorp had a net margin of 25.34% and a return on equity of 10.47%. The firm had revenue of $21.05 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.10 million. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that Western New England Bancorp will post 0.97 EPS for the current year.

Western New England Bancorp Dividend Announcement

Insider Activity

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, May 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 11th were given a $0.06 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, May 10th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.21%. Western New England Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 23.30%.

In related news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total transaction of $73,965.95. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In other news, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 8,795 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.41, for a total value of $73,965.95. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at $129,421.49. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, SVP Darlene M. Libiszewski sold 6,180 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $8.40, for a total transaction of $51,912.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 15,389 shares in the company, valued at approximately $129,267.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 4.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. UBS Group AG boosted its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 22.2% in the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 9,843 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $88,000 after acquiring an additional 1,786 shares during the period. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new stake in Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter worth approximately $138,000. Jane Street Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $139,000. Globeflex Capital L P bought a new position in shares of Western New England Bancorp in the fourth quarter valued at $184,000. Finally, Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. raised its stake in Western New England Bancorp by 39.1% during the 4th quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. now owns 26,364 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 7,415 shares during the period. 52.43% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Western New England Bancorp Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Western New England Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Westfield Bank that provides a range of commercial and retail banking products and services to individuals and businesses. The company accepts various deposit accounts, including checking, business and municipal savings, money market and sweep, individual retirement, and other savings accounts; time deposits; certificates of deposit; and interest on lawyers trust accounts.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Western New England Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Western New England Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.