WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. Boosts Stake in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM)

WestHill Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. (NYSE:JPM) by 27.3% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 352 shares during the quarter. WestHill Financial Advisors Inc.’s holdings in JPMorgan Chase & Co. were worth $224,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Landmark Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. in the 1st quarter valued at $46,000. HMS Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 3.0% in the 1st quarter. HMS Capital Management LLC now owns 7,472 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,019,000 after buying an additional 217 shares during the period. Ballast Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 4.9% in the 1st quarter. Ballast Advisors LLC now owns 51,844 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $7,067,000 after buying an additional 2,444 shares during the period. Life Planning Partners Inc raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 39.2% in the 1st quarter. Life Planning Partners Inc now owns 1,428 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 402 shares during the period. Finally, Wesbanco Bank Inc. raised its holdings in shares of JPMorgan Chase & Co. by 0.8% in the 1st quarter. Wesbanco Bank Inc. now owns 316,645 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $43,165,000 after buying an additional 2,369 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 70.35% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Trading Up 4.6 %

NYSE:JPM opened at $112.95 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $119.34 and a 200-day simple moving average of $134.34. The stock has a market cap of $331.74 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.07, a P/E/G ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.15. JPMorgan Chase & Co. has a 1 year low of $106.06 and a 1 year high of $172.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14, a quick ratio of 0.82 and a current ratio of 0.83.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Announces Dividend

JPMorgan Chase & Co. ( NYSE:JPM Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 14th. The financial services provider reported $2.76 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.76. The firm had revenue of $30.72 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $31.82 billion. JPMorgan Chase & Co. had a return on equity of 15.29% and a net margin of 30.41%. The business’s revenue was up .8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $3.78 EPS. As a group, analysts anticipate that JPMorgan Chase & Co. will post 11.3 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Sunday, July 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, July 6th will be given a $1.00 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, July 5th. This represents a $4.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. JPMorgan Chase & Co.’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 32.10%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on JPM shares. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $149.00 to $127.00 and set an “underweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $120.00 to $118.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday. Berenberg Bank set a $120.00 price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada cut their price target on JPMorgan Chase & Co. to $130.00 in a report on Thursday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $143.95.

Insider Activity at JPMorgan Chase & Co.

In related news, insider Ashley Bacon sold 21,012 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 19th. The stock was sold at an average price of $130.04, for a total value of $2,732,400.48. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 178,588 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,223,583.52. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.79% of the company’s stock.

JPMorgan Chase & Co. Profile

JPMorgan Chase & Co operates as a financial services company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer & Community Banking (CCB), Corporate & Investment Bank (CIB), Commercial Banking (CB), and Asset & Wealth Management (AWM). The CCB segment offers s deposit, investment and lending products, payments, and services to consumers; lending, deposit, and cash management and payment solutions to small businesses; mortgage origination and servicing activities; residential mortgages and home equity loans; and credit card, auto loan, and leasing services.

