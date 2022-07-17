Westwood Holdings Group (NYSE:WHG) Stock Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $15.93

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc. (NYSE:WHG – Get Rating) crossed below its two hundred day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a two hundred day moving average of $15.93 and traded as low as $11.73. Westwood Holdings Group shares last traded at $11.73, with a volume of 13,333 shares changing hands.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Westwood Holdings Group in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Get Westwood Holdings Group alerts:

Westwood Holdings Group Stock Down 1.6 %

The stock has a market cap of $100.64 million, a P/E ratio of 16.07 and a beta of 1.20. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $14.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $15.93.

Westwood Holdings Group Announces Dividend

Westwood Holdings Group ( NYSE:WHG Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The asset manager reported $0.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $17.22 million during the quarter. Westwood Holdings Group had a return on equity of 6.24% and a net margin of 7.94%.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 3rd were given a dividend of $0.15 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $0.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.12%. Westwood Holdings Group’s payout ratio is currently 82.19%.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Westwood Holdings Group news, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 27,348 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $408,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. In other news, insider Leah Bennett sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.95, for a total transaction of $44,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 27,348 shares in the company, valued at $408,852.60. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Jcp Investment Management, Llc sold 24,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, June 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $15.69, for a total value of $376,560.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 16,795 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $263,513.55. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 11.90% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of WHG. Hillsdale Investment Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Westwood Holdings Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $76,000. State Street Corp raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 29,021 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $449,000 after purchasing an additional 1,698 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 9.2% in the first quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 63,006 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $965,000 after purchasing an additional 5,306 shares in the last quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 2.8% in the first quarter. Gabelli Funds LLC now owns 74,641 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,144,000 after purchasing an additional 2,034 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Employees Retirement System of Texas raised its stake in shares of Westwood Holdings Group by 40.2% in the first quarter. Employees Retirement System of Texas now owns 82,000 shares of the asset manager’s stock valued at $1,256,000 after purchasing an additional 23,500 shares in the last quarter. 61.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Westwood Holdings Group Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Westwood Holdings Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manages investment assets and provides services for its clients. The company operates in two segments, Advisory and Trust. The Advisory segment provides investment advisory services to corporate retirement plans, public retirement plans, endowments, foundations, individuals, and the Westwood Funds; and investment sub-advisory services to mutual funds, pooled investment vehicles, and its Trust segment.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Westwood Holdings Group Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Westwood Holdings Group and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.