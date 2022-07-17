Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.
Wilhelmina International Price Performance
Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.51 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.
Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.
Insider Transactions at Wilhelmina International
About Wilhelmina International
Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.
Featured Articles
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Wilhelmina International (WHLM)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Wilhelmina International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wilhelmina International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.