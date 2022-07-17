Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Receives New Coverage from Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) in a report issued on Saturday. The brokerage issued a buy rating on the technology company’s stock.

Shares of NASDAQ:WHLM opened at $4.51 on Friday. Wilhelmina International has a 1-year low of $3.83 and a 1-year high of $9.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01, a current ratio of 1.59 and a quick ratio of 1.59. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $4.53.

Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The company had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 30th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $10.00 per share, for a total transaction of $1,187,500.00. Following the purchase, the insider now owns 831,250 shares in the company, valued at $8,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

