Wilhelmina International (NASDAQ:WHLM) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $4.53

Wilhelmina International, Inc. (NASDAQ:WHLM – Get Rating) shares crossed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $4.53 and traded as low as $4.51. Wilhelmina International shares last traded at $4.51, with a volume of 142 shares traded.

Separately, StockNews.com assumed coverage on Wilhelmina International in a report on Saturday. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Wilhelmina International Stock Down 3.8 %

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $4.50 and a two-hundred day moving average of $4.53. The company has a current ratio of 1.59, a quick ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Wilhelmina International ( NASDAQ:WHLM Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The technology company reported $0.14 earnings per share for the quarter. Wilhelmina International had a return on equity of 14.55% and a net margin of 4.94%. The firm had revenue of $16.65 million during the quarter.

In other Wilhelmina International news, major shareholder Retail Ecommerce Ventures Llc purchased 118,750 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Saturday, April 30th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $10.00 per share, with a total value of $1,187,500.00. Following the acquisition, the insider now directly owns 831,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,312,500. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Insiders own 65.80% of the company’s stock.

Wilhelmina International, Inc primarily engages in the fashion model management business. It specializes in the representation and management of models, entertainers, athletes, and other talent to various clients, including retailers, designers, advertising agencies, print and electronic media and catalog companies.

