WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ) Shares Cross Below Two Hundred Day Moving Average of $63.17

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (NYSEARCA:DXJ – Get Rating) shares passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $63.17 and traded as low as $62.91. WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund shares last traded at $63.44, with a volume of 709,394 shares changing hands.

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund Trading Up 1.0 %

The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $63.55 and its 200 day simple moving average is $63.17.

Institutional Trading of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 467.6% during the 4th quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 2,422,305 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $151,491,000 after purchasing an additional 1,995,520 shares in the last quarter. Friedenthal Financial bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 2nd quarter worth about $5,407,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 32.9% during the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 309,670 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $19,342,000 after purchasing an additional 76,580 shares in the last quarter. Lake Street Advisors Group LLC bought a new position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund during the 4th quarter worth about $4,122,000. Finally, Flow Traders U.S. LLC boosted its position in shares of WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund by 271.9% during the 1st quarter. Flow Traders U.S. LLC now owns 88,808 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $5,685,000 after purchasing an additional 64,929 shares in the last quarter.

About WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund

WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that closely correspond to the price and yield performance of the WisdomTree Japan Hedged Equity Index (the Index). The Index is designed to provide exposure to Japanese equity markets while at the same time neutralizing exposure to fluctuations of the Japanese Yen movements relative to the United States dollar.

