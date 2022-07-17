Wishbone Gold (LON:WSBN) Stock Price Crosses Below 200 Day Moving Average of $9.17

Wishbone Gold Plc (LON:WSBN – Get Rating)’s stock price passed below its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of GBX 9.17 ($0.11) and traded as low as GBX 9 ($0.11). Wishbone Gold shares last traded at GBX 9.25 ($0.11), with a volume of 1,462,201 shares trading hands.

Wishbone Gold Trading Down 5.1 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 22.12 and a current ratio of 22.36. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 11.14 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of GBX 9.18. The firm has a market capitalization of £16.08 million and a P/E ratio of -7.71.

About Wishbone Gold

(Get Rating)

Wishbone Gold Plc engages in the resource evaluation, and gold production and trading activities. The company explores for gold, silver, copper, lead, and other metals. It holds interest in the four gold exploration licenses covering an area of approximately 34,000 acres in north east Queensland, Australia.

Further Reading

Receive News & Ratings for Wishbone Gold Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Wishbone Gold and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.