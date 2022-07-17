Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY) Price Target Cut to GBX 4,000

Wizz Air (OTCMKTS:WZZZY – Get Rating) had its price target decreased by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 4,500 ($53.52) to GBX 4,000 ($47.57) in a research report issued on Friday, The Fly reports.

WZZZY has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,900 ($34.49) to GBX 2,350 ($27.95) in a report on Friday, June 24th. UBS Group decreased their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 3,660 ($43.53) to GBX 2,700 ($32.11) in a research report on Wednesday, June 15th. Berenberg Bank reduced their price target on Wizz Air from GBX 4,400 ($52.33) to GBX 3,500 ($41.63) in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 2,800 ($33.30) to GBX 2,700 ($32.11) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Wizz Air from GBX 4,300 ($51.14) to GBX 3,700 ($44.01) in a research note on Thursday, June 9th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $3,158.33.

Wizz Air Stock Performance

Shares of Wizz Air stock opened at $5.50 on Friday. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $7.62 and its 200-day moving average is $10.40. Wizz Air has a one year low of $5.50 and a one year high of $18.00.

About Wizz Air

Wizz Air Holdings Plc, together with its subsidiaries, provides passenger air transportation services on scheduled short-haul and medium-haul point-to-point routes in Europe and the Middle East. As of June 08, 2022, it operated a fleet of 154 aircraft that offered services for approximately 1000 routes from 194 airports in 51 countries.

