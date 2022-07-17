WSP Global (TSE:WSP) PT Lowered to C$175.00

WSP Global (TSE:WSP – Get Rating) had its target price lowered by CIBC from C$192.00 to C$175.00 in a report issued on Wednesday, BayStreet.CA reports.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on WSP. BMO Capital Markets raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$170.00 to C$180.00 in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. TD Securities raised their price objective on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$185.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, June 2nd. National Bankshares raised their target price on WSP Global from C$180.00 to C$182.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Canaccord Genuity Group decreased their target price on WSP Global from C$200.00 to C$190.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on WSP Global from C$152.00 to C$172.00 in a research report on Thursday, June 2nd. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus price target of C$182.69.

WSP Global Stock Performance

WSP opened at C$140.42 on Wednesday. The firm has a market cap of C$16.58 billion and a PE ratio of 34.42. The company has a quick ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.55. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of C$140.79 and a 200-day simple moving average of C$155.64. WSP Global has a fifty-two week low of C$130.65 and a fifty-two week high of C$187.94.

About WSP Global

WSP Global ( TSE:WSP Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported C$1.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$1.11 by C$0.05. The company had revenue of C$2.10 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of C$2.02 billion. As a group, equities analysts predict that WSP Global will post 6.7100004 EPS for the current fiscal year.

WSP Global Inc operates as a professional services consulting firm in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Sweden, Australia, and internationally. It advises, plans, designs, and manages projects for rail transit, aviation, highways, bridges, tunnels, water, maritime, and urban infrastructure for public and private clients, construction contractors, and other partners.

