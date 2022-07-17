Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Coverage Initiated by Analysts at StockNews.com

StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Saturday. The firm issued a hold rating on the financial services provider’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Performance

NYSE XIN opened at $0.88 on Friday. Xinyuan Real Estate has a 52 week low of $0.54 and a 52 week high of $2.47. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $0.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $0.87.

Institutional Trading of Xinyuan Real Estate

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in XIN. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new position in Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth about $26,000. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. purchased a new stake in Xinyuan Real Estate during the 1st quarter valued at about $536,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $508,000 after acquiring an additional 75,342 shares during the period. 3.12% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Xinyuan Real Estate

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

