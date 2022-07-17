Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.88. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 33,489 shares.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $536,000. Rehmann Capital Advisory Group bought a new stake in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate in the 1st quarter worth approximately $26,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Xinyuan Real Estate by 10.0% in the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 825,434 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $508,000 after purchasing an additional 75,342 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 3.12% of the company’s stock.

Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.

