Xinyuan Real Estate (NYSE:XIN) Share Price Passes Above 200 Day Moving Average of $0.86

Shares of Xinyuan Real Estate Co., Ltd. (NYSE:XIN – Get Rating) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Friday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $0.86 and traded as high as $0.88. Xinyuan Real Estate shares last traded at $0.88, with a volume of 33,489 shares.
Analysts Set New Price Targets
Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Xinyuan Real Estate in a research report on Saturday. They set a “hold” rating for the company.
Xinyuan Real Estate Stock Up 3.5 %
The business has a fifty day moving average of $0.92 and a 200 day moving average of $0.87.
Institutional Investors Weigh In On Xinyuan Real Estate
About Xinyuan Real Estate
Xinyuan Real Estate Co, Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, engages in residential real estate development in the People's Republic of China, the United States, and internationally. It develops residential projects, such as multi-layer apartment buildings, sub-high-rise apartment buildings, high-rise apartment buildings; and auxiliary services and amenities, such as retail outlets, leisure and health facilities, kindergartens, and schools, as well as office, mixed-use, and commercial properties.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Xinyuan Real Estate (XIN)
- MarketBeat: Week in Review 7/11 – 7/15
- Should You Have These Two Banks In Your Portfolio?
- Is Coupang’s Stock On The Verge Of A Turnaround?
- Why Shopify Stock Split…And is as Shoppable as Ever
- Verint Systems Stock is a Customer Engagement Play
Receive News & Ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Xinyuan Real Estate and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.