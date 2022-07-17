Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY) Stock Price Up 0.8%

Yakult Honsha Co.,Ltd. (OTCMKTS:YKLTY – Get Rating)’s share price rose 0.8% on Friday . The stock traded as high as $28.66 and last traded at $28.66. Approximately 322 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 75% from the average daily volume of 1,264 shares. The stock had previously closed at $28.44.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $27.66 and its two-hundred day moving average is $26.86.

Yakult Honsha Co,Ltd. manufactures and sells food and beverage products, cosmetics, pharmaceuticals, and others. It operates through Food and Beverages (Japan), Food and Beverages (The Americas), Food and Beverages (Asia and Oceania), Food and Beverages (Europe), Pharmaceuticals, and Others segments.

