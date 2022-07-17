Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK) vs. Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL) Head to Head Survey

Applied Minerals (OTCMKTS:AMNL – Get Rating) and Zentek (NASDAQ:ZTEK – Get Rating) are both small-cap basic materials companies, but which is the superior investment? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their profitability, analyst recommendations, earnings, institutional ownership, dividends, valuation and risk.

Institutional and Insider Ownership

15.3% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by institutional investors. 16.1% of Applied Minerals shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that endowments, large money managers and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares Applied Minerals and Zentek’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Applied Minerals $1.41 million 0.83 -$3.28 million N/A N/A Zentek $280,000.00 809.07 -$30.87 million ($0.11) -20.73

Analyst Ratings

Applied Minerals has higher revenue and earnings than Zentek.

This is a summary of recent ratings and price targets for Applied Minerals and Zentek, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Applied Minerals 0 0 0 0 N/A Zentek 0 0 1 0 3.00

Zentek has a consensus target price of $3.50, suggesting a potential upside of 53.51%. Given Zentek’s higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe Zentek is more favorable than Applied Minerals.

Volatility and Risk

Applied Minerals has a beta of 0.6, suggesting that its share price is 40% less volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, Zentek has a beta of 0.82, suggesting that its share price is 18% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Applied Minerals and Zentek’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Applied Minerals -292.67% N/A -296.64% Zentek N/A -65.22% -61.52%

Summary

Zentek beats Applied Minerals on 6 of the 11 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Applied Minerals

Applied Minerals, Inc. extracts, processes, and markets halloysite clay and iron oxide. The company owns the Dragon mine property that consists of 38 patented and 6 unpatented mining claims covering an area of 267 acres located in Juab County, Utah. It provides halloysite clay-based line of products for use in various applications, such as molecular sieves and catalysts, flame retardant additives for plastics, binders for ceramics, nucleation and reinforcement of polymers, paints and coatings, batteries, agriculture, environmental remediation, controlled release carriers cosmetics, and others under the tradename DRAGONITE. The company also offers natural iron oxide-based products for the pigmentary and technical application markets under the trade name AMIRON. It markets and sells its products directly, as well as through employees, agents, and distributors. The company was formerly known as Atlas Mining Company and changed its name to Applied Minerals, Inc. in October 2009. Applied Minerals, Inc. was incorporated in 1924 is based in Eureka, Utah.

About Zentek

Zentek Ltd. engages in the research and development of graphene and related nanomaterials in Canada. It owns 100% interest in the Albany Graphite Project located in Northern Ontario, Canada. The company develops graphene-based antimicrobial coating; and surgical masks, HVAC filters, and personal protective equipment. It is also developing synthesize graphene, graphene oxide, and graphene quantum dots for applications of graphene. The company was formerly known as ZEN Graphene Solutions Ltd. and changed its name to Zentek Ltd. in October 2021. Zentek Ltd. was incorporated in 2008 and is based in Thunder Bay, Canada.

