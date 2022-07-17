Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank Has $980.74 Million Stake in Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT)

Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank increased its stake in shares of Microsoft Co. (NASDAQ:MSFT – Get Rating) by 3.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 3,181,029 shares of the software giant’s stock after buying an additional 115,712 shares during the quarter. Microsoft comprises approximately 4.8% of Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings, making the stock its 2nd largest position. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank’s holdings in Microsoft were worth $980,744,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Joseph Group Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $1,535,000. Shore Point Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $40,000. Macroview Investment Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $62,000. TFO TDC LLC grew its stake in shares of Microsoft by 6,566.7% in the fourth quarter. TFO TDC LLC now owns 200 shares of the software giant’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 197 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Evolution Advisers Inc. bought a new position in shares of Microsoft in the fourth quarter worth $84,000. 69.99% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Microsoft Stock Performance

Shares of MSFT stock opened at $256.72 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30, a current ratio of 1.99 and a quick ratio of 1.95. Microsoft Co. has a fifty-two week low of $241.51 and a fifty-two week high of $349.67. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $260.59 and its two-hundred day moving average is $285.93. The firm has a market cap of $1.92 trillion, a P/E ratio of 26.80, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.93.

Microsoft Dividend Announcement

Microsoft ( NASDAQ:MSFT Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The software giant reported $2.22 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.18 by $0.04. Microsoft had a return on equity of 44.85% and a net margin of 37.63%. The company had revenue of $49.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $49.05 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.95 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 18.4% compared to the same quarter last year. Analysts predict that Microsoft Co. will post 9.27 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 8th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 18th will be issued a dividend of $0.62 per share. This represents a $2.48 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.97%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 17th. Microsoft’s dividend payout ratio is 25.89%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Royal Bank of Canada set a $380.00 price target on Microsoft in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Microsoft from $345.00 to $305.00 in a research note on Friday. Evercore ISI decreased their target price on Microsoft from $370.00 to $330.00 and set an “inline” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Microsoft from $352.00 to $312.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Redburn Partners initiated coverage on Microsoft in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. They set a “buy” rating and a $370.00 target price for the company. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Microsoft presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $349.52.

Microsoft Profile

Microsoft Corporation develops, licenses, and supports software, services, devices, and solutions worldwide. Its Productivity and Business Processes segment offers Office, Exchange, SharePoint, Microsoft Teams, Office 365 Security and Compliance, and Skype for Business, as well as related Client Access Licenses (CAL); Skype, Outlook.com, OneDrive, and LinkedIn; and Dynamics 365, a set of cloud-based and on-premises business solutions for organizations and enterprise divisions.

