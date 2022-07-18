10,233 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.

Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after acquiring an additional 504,559 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 169,521 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.

Shares of SBSW opened at $8.85 on Monday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.

A number of equities analysts recently commented on the company. Citigroup started coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on Sibanye Stillwater in a research note on Monday, May 9th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $19.90 price objective on the stock. Royal Bank of Canada downgraded Sibanye Stillwater from an “outperform” rating to a “sector perform” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $25.00 to $13.00 in a research note on Wednesday, June 1st. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on shares of Sibanye Stillwater from $17.00 to $14.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, June 29th. Finally, Investec cut shares of Sibanye Stillwater from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, July 7th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $17.98.

Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.

