10,233 Shares in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW) Bought by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor bought 10,233 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $166,000.
Other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Sibanye Stillwater by 23.5% in the fourth quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 2,654,499 shares of the company’s stock valued at $33,287,000 after acquiring an additional 504,559 shares during the period. Centre Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Sibanye Stillwater during the first quarter valued at approximately $7,133,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd raised its position in Sibanye Stillwater by 59.8% in the 4th quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 453,098 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,682,000 after buying an additional 169,521 shares during the last quarter. Connor Clark & Lunn Investment Management Ltd. bought a new stake in Sibanye Stillwater in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,780,000. Finally, CoreCommodity Management LLC bought a new position in Sibanye Stillwater in the fourth quarter valued at about $1,463,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 6.27% of the company’s stock.
Sibanye Stillwater Price Performance
Shares of SBSW opened at $8.85 on Monday. Sibanye Stillwater Limited has a 1 year low of $8.67 and a 1 year high of $20.64. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $11.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $14.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.94, a current ratio of 3.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
Sibanye Stillwater Profile
Sibanye Stillwater Limited, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a precious metals mining company in South Africa, the United States, Zimbabwe, Canada, and Argentina. The company produces gold; platinum group metals (PGMs), including palladium, platinum, and rhodium; and by-products, such as iridium, ruthenium, nickel, copper, and chrome.
Read More
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Sibanye Stillwater (SBSW)
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Why Did State Street’s Stock Rally Despite Weaker Earnings?
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SBSW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sibanye Stillwater Limited (NYSE:SBSW – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Sibanye Stillwater Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sibanye Stillwater and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.