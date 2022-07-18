10,253 Shares in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO) Acquired by Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC

Cornerstone Investment Partners LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT, Inc. (NYSE:CIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,253 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $181,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in CIO. Campbell & CO Investment Adviser LLC acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $223,000. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. lifted its stake in City Office REIT by 10.0% in the fourth quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 12,477 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $246,000 after buying an additional 1,135 shares during the period. Cambria Investment Management L.P. acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $260,000. Diversified Trust Co acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Fifth Third Bancorp acquired a new position in City Office REIT in the first quarter valued at approximately $297,000. 76.79% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of City Office REIT stock opened at $13.10 on Monday. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $12.93 and a 200 day simple moving average of $15.84. City Office REIT, Inc. has a 12-month low of $11.05 and a 12-month high of $21.70. The company has a market capitalization of $570.56 million, a P/E ratio of 1.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.47 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a current ratio of 3.76, a quick ratio of 3.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.85.

City Office REIT ( NYSE:CIO Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.51 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.36 by $0.15. City Office REIT had a return on equity of 83.29% and a net margin of 271.64%. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.33 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that City Office REIT, Inc. will post 1.49 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 8th will be given a $0.20 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, July 7th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 6.11%. City Office REIT’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7.80%.

CIO has been the topic of several recent analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their price target on City Office REIT from $23.00 to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. StockNews.com upgraded City Office REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, May 6th. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on City Office REIT from $18.00 to $15.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 12th. Finally, B. Riley decreased their price target on City Office REIT from $22.00 to $20.00 in a report on Monday, May 9th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $17.25.

City Office REIT, Inc (NYSE: CIO) invests in high-quality office properties in 18-hour cities with strong economic fundamentals, primarily in the Southern and Western United States. At September 30, 2020, CIO owned office complexes comprising 5.8 million square feet of net rentable area (NRA).

