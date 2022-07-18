10,563 Shares in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK) Acquired by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF (NYSEARCA:BLOK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund acquired 10,563 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of BLOK. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its stake in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 12.5% in the 4th quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 4,545 shares of the company’s stock valued at $183,000 after purchasing an additional 505 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 1,681.3% in the 4th quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,425 shares of the company’s stock worth $57,000 after purchasing an additional 1,345 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC grew its position in Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 17,370 shares of the company’s stock worth $698,000 after purchasing an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Wealthfront Advisers LLC bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $592,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $450,000.

Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF Price Performance

BLOK stock opened at $19.25 on Monday. Amplify Transformational Data Sharing ETF has a 12 month low of $17.90 and a 12 month high of $64.91. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $20.59 and a 200 day simple moving average of $28.45.

