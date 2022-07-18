126 Shares in Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO) Bought by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC acquired a new position in shares of Broadcom Inc. (NASDAQ:AVGO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 126 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock, valued at approximately $79,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of AVGO. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its holdings in Broadcom by 10.4% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 572 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $381,000 after buying an additional 54 shares in the last quarter. PFG Advisors raised its holdings in Broadcom by 20.0% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 623 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $414,000 after buying an additional 104 shares in the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 11.0% during the fourth quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 1,302 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $867,000 after buying an additional 129 shares in the last quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC raised its holdings in Broadcom by 37.4% during the fourth quarter. Strategic Advisors LLC now owns 849 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $564,000 after buying an additional 231 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Boston Trust Walden Corp raised its holdings in Broadcom by 5.4% during the fourth quarter. Boston Trust Walden Corp now owns 1,634 shares of the semiconductor manufacturer’s stock valued at $1,087,000 after buying an additional 83 shares in the last quarter. 81.53% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Broadcom Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ AVGO opened at $494.46 on Monday. The firm has a market cap of $199.67 billion, a PE ratio of 24.51, a PEG ratio of 1.00 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a current ratio of 2.14, a quick ratio of 1.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.87. Broadcom Inc. has a 1-year low of $457.59 and a 1-year high of $677.76. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $529.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $570.91.

Broadcom Announces Dividend

Broadcom ( NASDAQ:AVGO Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 26th. The semiconductor manufacturer reported $8.39 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.88 by $0.51. The firm had revenue of $8.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.91 billion. Broadcom had a net margin of 29.76% and a return on equity of 56.29%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $5.89 EPS. Research analysts predict that Broadcom Inc. will post 33.96 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 22nd were paid a dividend of $4.10 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 21st. This represents a $16.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.32%. Broadcom’s dividend payout ratio is 81.31%.

Broadcom announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback plan on Thursday, May 26th that permits the company to repurchase $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization permits the semiconductor manufacturer to purchase up to 4.3% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are generally an indication that the company’s board believes its shares are undervalued.

Analyst Ratings Changes

AVGO has been the topic of several recent research reports. KeyCorp raised their target price on Broadcom from $720.00 to $780.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Friday, May 27th. Piper Sandler reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $750.00 price objective on shares of Broadcom in a research note on Tuesday, May 24th. Truist Financial lifted their price objective on Broadcom to $658.00 in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Mizuho lifted their price objective on Broadcom from $700.00 to $725.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 27th. Finally, StockNews.com upgraded Broadcom from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 13th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-two have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $683.17.

Broadcom Profile

Broadcom Inc designs, develops, and supplies various semiconductor devices with a focus on complex digital and mixed signal complementary metal oxide semiconductor based devices and analog III-V based products worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Semiconductor Solutions and Infrastructure Software.

See Also

