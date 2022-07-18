13,100 Shares in Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM) Acquired by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners L.P. (NYSE:NMM – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor purchased 13,100 shares of the shipping company’s stock, valued at approximately $461,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NMM. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA purchased a new position in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,454,000. Navellier & Associates Inc. increased its position in Navios Maritime Partners by 92.8% during the 4th quarter. Navellier & Associates Inc. now owns 31,901 shares of the shipping company’s stock valued at $800,000 after buying an additional 15,353 shares in the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 4.7% in the 4th quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 128,363 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $3,220,000 after purchasing an additional 5,780 shares in the last quarter. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC bought a new stake in shares of Navios Maritime Partners in the 1st quarter worth $90,000. Finally, Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Navios Maritime Partners by 8.7% in the 4th quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 11,495 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $288,000 after purchasing an additional 920 shares in the last quarter. 16.95% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Navios Maritime Partners Stock Performance

Shares of NMM opened at $21.61 on Monday. Navios Maritime Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $19.71 and a 12 month high of $37.16. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $26.17 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.99. The company has a current ratio of 0.64, a quick ratio of 0.64 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58. The firm has a market cap of $652.56 million, a PE ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 2.18.

Navios Maritime Partners Dividend Announcement

Navios Maritime Partners ( NYSE:NMM Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The shipping company reported $2.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.06 by ($0.28). Navios Maritime Partners had a net margin of 52.58% and a return on equity of 26.77%. The business had revenue of $236.62 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $225.48 million. Equities research analysts predict that Navios Maritime Partners L.P. will post 18.85 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, May 12th. Investors of record on Monday, May 9th were given a $0.05 dividend. This represents a $0.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.93%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, May 6th. Navios Maritime Partners’s payout ratio is 1.18%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

NMM has been the topic of several analyst reports. Jefferies Financial Group initiated coverage on Navios Maritime Partners in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. They set a “buy” rating on the stock. StockNews.com raised Navios Maritime Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 6th. Finally, Clarkson Capital reiterated a “buy” rating on shares of Navios Maritime Partners in a report on Tuesday, June 14th.

About Navios Maritime Partners

(Get Rating)

Navios Maritime Partners L.P. owns and operates dry cargo vessels in Asia, Europe, North America, and Australia. The company offers seaborne transportation services for a range of liquid and dry cargo commodities, including crude oil, refined petroleum, chemicals, iron ore, coal, grain, fertilizer, and containers, as well as provides its vessels under short, medium, and longer-term charters.

