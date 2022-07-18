15,347 Shares in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Acquired by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 15,347 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock, valued at approximately $351,000.
Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. PYA Waltman Capital LLC bought a new position in iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Cornerstone Advisory LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 157.1% during the first quarter. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV now owns 1,260 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 770 shares during the period. Crewe Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the first quarter valued at approximately $33,000. Finally, Allegheny Financial Group LTD purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $35,000.
iShares Silver Trust Price Performance
NYSEARCA:SLV opened at $17.19 on Monday. iShares Silver Trust has a fifty-two week low of $16.73 and a fifty-two week high of $24.90. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $19.41 and a 200-day moving average price of $21.25.
iShares Silver Trust Company Profile
iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.
