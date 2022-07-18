15,542 Shares in Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL) Bought by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Xylem Inc. (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 15,542 shares of the industrial products company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,325,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Whittier Trust Co. boosted its stake in Xylem by 2.7% during the 4th quarter. Whittier Trust Co. now owns 5,663 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $679,000 after purchasing an additional 149 shares in the last quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Xylem by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 1,907 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 106 shares during the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. raised its holdings in Xylem by 28.0% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 82,937 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $9,922,000 after acquiring an additional 18,146 shares during the period. Trust Co. of Vermont grew its position in Xylem by 10.6% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 7,373 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $884,000 after acquiring an additional 709 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Huntington National Bank lifted its stake in shares of Xylem by 11.6% in the fourth quarter. Huntington National Bank now owns 6,607 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $792,000 after acquiring an additional 687 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 83.83% of the company’s stock.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

XYL has been the subject of several recent research reports. Cowen raised Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. Stifel Nicolaus dropped their price target on shares of Xylem from $100.00 to $90.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 18th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Xylem from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 5th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Xylem from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, June 9th. Finally, Cowen upgraded shares of Xylem from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, June 1st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $106.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Xylem

Xylem Price Performance

In related news, SVP Hayati Yarkadas sold 2,082 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.18, for a total transaction of $154,442.76. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 9,556 shares in the company, valued at $708,864.08. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink . Insiders have sold a total of 8,055 shares of company stock valued at $633,114 in the last three months. Corporate insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

XYL opened at $77.28 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $13.92 billion, a PE ratio of 33.31, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.54 and a beta of 1.07. Xylem Inc. has a 1 year low of $72.08 and a 1 year high of $138.78. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59, a current ratio of 1.62 and a quick ratio of 1.21. The business’s 50-day moving average is $80.25 and its two-hundred day moving average is $88.53.

Xylem (NYSE:XYL – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 4th. The industrial products company reported $0.47 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.42 by $0.05. Xylem had a net margin of 8.10% and a return on equity of 13.80%. The firm had revenue of $1.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.24 billion. Xylem’s quarterly revenue was up 1.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $0.56 earnings per share. Research analysts anticipate that Xylem Inc. will post 2.53 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Xylem Announces Dividend

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, May 26th were given a dividend of $0.30 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.55%. Xylem’s payout ratio is currently 51.72%.

Xylem Company Profile

Xylem Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, manufacture, and servicing of engineered products and solutions for the water and wastewater applications in the United States, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. It operates through three segments: Water Infrastructure, Applied Water, and Measurement & Control Solutions.

