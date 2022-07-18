18,365 Shares in Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG) Acquired by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments purchased a new stake in shares of Flex LNG Ltd. (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund purchased 18,365 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $524,000.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in FLNG. Acadian Asset Management LLC grew its position in Flex LNG by 88.4% during the fourth quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 1,316,604 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,382,000 after purchasing an additional 617,721 shares in the last quarter. EAM Global Investors LLC purchased a new position in Flex LNG during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $10,091,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. grew its position in Flex LNG by 63.1% during the fourth quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 435,448 shares of the company’s stock valued at $10,229,000 after purchasing an additional 168,547 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in Flex LNG by 15.4% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 215,146 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,054,000 after purchasing an additional 28,766 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC grew its position in Flex LNG by 22.9% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 193,348 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,325,000 after purchasing an additional 35,972 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 15.88% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of research analysts recently commented on the stock. SEB Equities downgraded shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. DNB Markets downgraded shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 9th. SEB Equity Research downgraded shares of Flex LNG from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $280.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Wednesday, June 8th. Finally, TheStreet raised shares of Flex LNG from a “d” rating to a “b-” rating in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Flex LNG Price Performance

NYSE FLNG opened at $27.53 on Monday. The company has a current ratio of 1.57, a quick ratio of 1.52 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.68. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.21 and a 200 day simple moving average of $25.29. The company has a market cap of $1.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.58 and a beta of 1.06. Flex LNG Ltd. has a 1 year low of $12.50 and a 1 year high of $33.36.

Flex LNG (NYSE:FLNG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.45 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The business had revenue of $74.57 million during the quarter. Flex LNG had a net margin of 50.70% and a return on equity of 15.32%.

Flex LNG Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, May 25th were paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This represents a yield of 10.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, May 24th. Flex LNG’s payout ratio is currently 93.46%.

About Flex LNG

Flex LNG Ltd., through its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of liquefied natural gas (LNG) worldwide. As of February 16, 2022, it owned and operated nine M-type electronically controlled gas injection LNG carriers; and four vessels with generation X dual fuel propulsion systems. It also provides chartering and management services.

