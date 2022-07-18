190 Shares in Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO) Purchased by Gladius Capital Management LP

Gladius Capital Management LP purchased a new position in shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 190 shares of the medical research company’s stock, valued at approximately $108,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BIO. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new position in Bio-Rad Laboratories in the 4th quarter valued at about $194,218,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 122.5% in the 4th quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 79,058 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $59,734,000 after purchasing an additional 43,534 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 7.3% in the 4th quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 586,489 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $443,133,000 after purchasing an additional 40,012 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 2.7% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,008,534 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $762,018,000 after purchasing an additional 26,229 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Bio-Rad Laboratories by 56.1% in the 4th quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 58,158 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $43,943,000 after purchasing an additional 20,905 shares during the last quarter. 63.66% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on BIO. TheStreet downgraded shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Citigroup reduced their price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories from $750.00 to $700.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $700.00 price target on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Finally, StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Bio-Rad Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $776.67.

Shares of BIO opened at $494.04 on Monday. Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $462.61 and a fifty-two week high of $832.70. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $505.86 and its 200 day moving average price is $558.68. The company has a market cap of $14.79 billion, a P/E ratio of -101.24 and a beta of 0.93. The company has a quick ratio of 4.16, a current ratio of 5.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.12.

Bio-Rad Laboratories (NYSE:BIO – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The medical research company reported $4.94 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.80 by $2.14. Bio-Rad Laboratories had a negative net margin of 3.49% and a positive return on equity of 3.66%. The firm had revenue of $700.10 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $678.00 million. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc. will post 14.2 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Bio-Rad Laboratories, Inc manufactures, and distributes life science research and clinical diagnostic products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Canada, and Latin America. The company operates through Life Science and Clinical Diagnostics segments. The Life Science segment develops, manufactures, and markets a range of reagents, apparatus, and laboratory instruments that are used in research techniques, biopharmaceutical production processes, and food testing regimes.

