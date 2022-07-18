20,605 Shares in M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO) Bought by Summit Global Investments

Summit Global Investments acquired a new position in shares of M/I Homes, Inc. (NYSE:MHO – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor acquired 20,605 shares of the construction company’s stock, valued at approximately $914,000. Summit Global Investments owned about 0.07% of M/I Homes as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Byrne Asset Management LLC bought a new position in M/I Homes in the fourth quarter valued at about $26,000. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 62.2% during the first quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 665 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 255 shares during the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $49,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of M/I Homes by 9.2% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,798 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $173,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Islay Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of M/I Homes during the fourth quarter worth about $193,000. 89.55% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

M/I Homes Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of M/I Homes stock opened at $43.82 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.66 and a current ratio of 4.73. M/I Homes, Inc. has a 52 week low of $34.33 and a 52 week high of $69.22. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $42.93 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $47.03. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.24 billion, a PE ratio of 3.22 and a beta of 1.89.

Analyst Ratings Changes

M/I Homes ( NYSE:MHO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The construction company reported $3.16 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.98 by $0.18. M/I Homes had a return on equity of 25.94% and a net margin of 10.69%. The firm had revenue of $860.81 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $888.20 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $2.85 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts anticipate that M/I Homes, Inc. will post 16.11 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

MHO has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. TheStreet downgraded M/I Homes from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 6th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on M/I Homes in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

M/I Homes Profile

(Get Rating)

M/I Homes, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a builder of single-family homes in Ohio, Indiana, Illinois, Minnesota, Michigan, Florida, Texas, North Carolina, and Tennessee. The company operates through Northern Homebuilding, Southern Homebuilding, and Financial Services segments. It designs, constructs, markets, and sells single-family homes and attached townhomes to first-time, millennial, move-up, empty-nester, and luxury buyers under the M/I Homes brand name.

