2,500 Shares in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK) Acquired by FIDELIS iM LLC

FIDELIS iM LLC purchased a new stake in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 2,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $205,000. Merck & Co., Inc. accounts for about 0.1% of FIDELIS iM LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 23rd largest holding.

Several other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of MRK. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. by 13.0% in the 4th quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 33,367 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,557,000 after purchasing an additional 3,840 shares during the period. Ahrens Investment Partners LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. during the 4th quarter valued at $109,000. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.7% during the 4th quarter. Foundations Investment Advisors LLC now owns 4,122 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,000 after buying an additional 363 shares in the last quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 9.2% during the 4th quarter. Liberty One Investment Management LLC now owns 23,673 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,814,000 after buying an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Allworth Financial LP raised its position in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.7% during the 4th quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 25,427 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,949,000 after buying an additional 185 shares in the last quarter. 72.88% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Merck & Co., Inc. Trading Up 1.2 %

Shares of MRK opened at $94.96 on Monday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $90.90 and its 200-day moving average price is $84.43. The firm has a market capitalization of $240.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.99, a PEG ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.35. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.14 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 1-year low of $70.89 and a 1-year high of $95.72.

Merck & Co., Inc. Announces Dividend

Merck & Co., Inc. ( NYSE:MRK Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The company reported $2.14 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.81 by $0.33. The firm had revenue of $15.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.64 billion. Merck & Co., Inc. had a net margin of 26.27% and a return on equity of 47.86%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.40 EPS. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Merck & Co., Inc. will post 7.31 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, July 8th. Investors of record on Wednesday, June 15th were paid a dividend of $0.69 per share. This represents a $2.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is currently 49.37%.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. SVB Leerink restated an “outperform” rating and set a $102.00 price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Monday, June 6th. Cowen raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Barclays raised their price objective on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $94.00 to $97.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 12th. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Monday, June 27th. Finally, Mizuho assumed coverage on shares of Merck & Co., Inc. in a research report on Friday, June 24th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $100.00 target price on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $97.22.

About Merck & Co., Inc.

Merck & Co, Inc operates as a healthcare company worldwide. It operates through two segments, Pharmaceutical and Animal Health. The Pharmaceutical segment offers human health pharmaceutical products in the areas of oncology, hospital acute care, immunology, neuroscience, virology, cardiovascular, and diabetes, as well as vaccine products, such as preventive pediatric, adolescent, and adult vaccines.

