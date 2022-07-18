25,215 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Bought by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.
Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 72,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Harley-Davidson Price Performance
Shares of HOG stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.
Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.
Analyst Ratings Changes
Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.
About Harley-Davidson
Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.
Recommended Stories
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Harley-Davidson (HOG)
- Abbott Labs Stock Can Be a Recession Hedge for Your Portfolio
- Does Whirlpool’s (NYSE: WHR) Russian Exit Give Investors An Attractive Entry?
- Costco Stock is Springing Back to Life
- Shopify Stock May be a Bargain at These Levels
- These Stocks Will Benefit From A Stronger Dollar
Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).
Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.