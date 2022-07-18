25,215 Shares in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG) Bought by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund purchased 25,215 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $993,000.

Other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Allworth Financial LP grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 25.8% during the first quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 2,134 shares of the company’s stock valued at $84,000 after buying an additional 438 shares during the last quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 1.8% during the first quarter. Louisiana State Employees Retirement System now owns 40,300 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,662,000 after buying an additional 700 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 14.6% during the fourth quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 43,186 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,627,000 after buying an additional 5,492 shares during the last quarter. Citigroup Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 54.8% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 205,518 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,747,000 after buying an additional 72,790 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust grew its holdings in shares of Harley-Davidson by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 2,914 shares of the company’s stock valued at $110,000 after buying an additional 479 shares during the last quarter. 91.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Harley-Davidson alerts:

Harley-Davidson Price Performance

Shares of HOG stock opened at $32.57 on Monday. Harley-Davidson, Inc. has a twelve month low of $29.80 and a twelve month high of $44.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.80 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.20, a P/E/G ratio of 0.88 and a beta of 1.29. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $33.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $36.71. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.78.

Harley-Davidson Cuts Dividend

Harley-Davidson ( NYSE:HOG Get Rating ) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The company reported $1.45 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.52 by ($0.07). Harley-Davidson had a return on equity of 27.07% and a net margin of 11.78%. The firm had revenue of $1.50 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.33 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $1.68 earnings per share. Harley-Davidson’s quarterly revenue was up 5.1% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that Harley-Davidson, Inc. will post 4.16 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, June 17th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.157 per share. This represents a $0.63 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.93%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Harley-Davidson’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 15.87%.

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several research analysts recently weighed in on HOG shares. Robert W. Baird cut their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $60.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 28th. BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on shares of Harley-Davidson from $62.00 to $57.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on shares of Harley-Davidson from $44.00 to $40.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, DA Davidson initiated coverage on shares of Harley-Davidson in a research note on Thursday, June 30th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $35.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $46.62.

About Harley-Davidson

(Get Rating)

Harley-Davidson, Inc manufactures and sells motorcycles. The company operates in two segments, Motorcycles and Related Products and Financial Services. The Motorcycles and Related Products segment designs, manufactures, and sells Harley-Davidson motorcycles, including cruiser, touring, standard, sportbike, and dual models, as well as motorcycle parts, accessories, apparel, and related services.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding HOG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Harley-Davidson, Inc. (NYSE:HOG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Harley-Davidson Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Harley-Davidson and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.