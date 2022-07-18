2,765 Shares in National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI) Purchased by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. acquired a new position in shares of National Western Life Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:NWLI – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm acquired 2,765 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $582,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. owned about 0.08% of National Western Life Group at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Westhampton Capital LLC increased its position in shares of National Western Life Group by 4.8% during the 4th quarter. Westhampton Capital LLC now owns 3,453 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $740,000 after purchasing an additional 158 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp grew its position in National Western Life Group by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 27,223 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $5,838,000 after acquiring an additional 239 shares in the last quarter. American Century Companies Inc. grew its position in National Western Life Group by 30.4% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 1,771 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $380,000 after acquiring an additional 413 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in National Western Life Group by 14.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 3,679 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $789,000 after acquiring an additional 455 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA grew its position in National Western Life Group by 70.8% in the 4th quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 1,322 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $283,000 after acquiring an additional 548 shares in the last quarter. 78.40% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

National Western Life Group Stock Performance

Shares of National Western Life Group stock opened at $199.90 on Monday. National Western Life Group, Inc. has a one year low of $192.66 and a one year high of $258.89. The company has a market cap of $727.64 million, a PE ratio of 4.57 and a beta of 0.96. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $203.93 and a 200-day simple moving average of $208.50.

Insider Buying and Selling

National Western Life Group ( NASDAQ:NWLI Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, May 10th. The financial services provider reported $10.23 earnings per share for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $134.30 million during the quarter. National Western Life Group had a return on equity of 6.05% and a net margin of 20.65%.

In other National Western Life Group news, CEO Ross R. Moody bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 13th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $202.72 per share, for a total transaction of $1,013,600.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chief executive officer now directly owns 9,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,824,480. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 17.28% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on National Western Life Group in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

National Western Life Group Company Profile

National Western Life Group, Inc, through its subsidiary, National Western Life Insurance Company, operates as a stock life insurance company. It operates through Domestic Life Insurance, International Life Insurance, Annuities, and ONL and Affiliates segments. The company provides life products, including universal life insurance, interest-sensitive whole life, and traditional products, such as term insurance coverage; and annuity products comprising flexible premium and single premium deferred annuities, equity-index annuities, and single premium immediate annuities.

