2,789 Shares in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD) Purchased by Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors

Vanguard Capital Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 2,789 shares of the aerospace company’s stock, valued at approximately $672,000.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GD. Norges Bank bought a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter worth approximately $484,878,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $76,937,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC acquired a new stake in shares of General Dynamics in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $59,060,000. Marshall Wace LLP acquired a new stake in General Dynamics during the 4th quarter valued at $57,036,000. Finally, Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in General Dynamics by 4,735.0% during the 4th quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 201,571 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $42,009,000 after purchasing an additional 197,402 shares during the last quarter. 85.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several research analysts have weighed in on the company. Susquehanna Bancshares increased their price objective on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Susquehanna lifted their target price on General Dynamics from $280.00 to $285.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, StockNews.com assumed coverage on General Dynamics in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $244.86.

Shares of GD opened at $212.77 on Monday. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $182.66 and a 52-week high of $254.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.58, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.48. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $221.55 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $225.21. The firm has a market cap of $59.09 billion, a PE ratio of 18.22, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.90.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 27th. The aerospace company reported $2.61 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.49 by $0.12. General Dynamics had a return on equity of 19.67% and a net margin of 8.52%. The firm had revenue of $9.39 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $2.48 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.12 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 5th. Shareholders of record on Friday, July 1st will be given a $1.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $5.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.37%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.15%.

In related news, VP Gregory S. Gallopoulos sold 10,644 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.93, for a total transaction of $2,532,526.92. Following the sale, the vice president now owns 124,605 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,647,267.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

General Dynamics Corporation operates as an aerospace and defense company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Aerospace, Marine Systems, Combat Systems, and Technologies. The Aerospace segment designs, manufactures, and sells business jets; and offers aircraft maintenance and repair, management, charter, aircraft-on-ground support and completion, staffing, and fixed-base operator services.

