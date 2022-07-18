307 Shares in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG) Acquired by Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC

Capital Advisory Group Advisory Services LLC bought a new position in Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) in the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor bought 307 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock, valued at approximately $93,000.

A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of ISRG. Mizuho Markets Cayman LP acquired a new position in shares of Intuitive Surgical during the fourth quarter worth approximately $295,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 794.3% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 626 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $225,000 after buying an additional 556 shares during the last quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 185.1% during the fourth quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,498 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,335,000 after buying an additional 4,219 shares during the last quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 189.5% in the fourth quarter. Kestra Advisory Services LLC now owns 14,375 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $5,165,000 after purchasing an additional 9,410 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners raised its stake in shares of Intuitive Surgical by 663.5% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 481 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock valued at $173,000 after purchasing an additional 418 shares in the last quarter. 83.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Intuitive Surgical alerts:

Insider Activity at Intuitive Surgical

In other news, EVP Myriam Curet sold 6,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, April 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $252.51, for a total value of $1,515,060.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $91,156.11. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 0.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Intuitive Surgical Trading Up 3.2 %

Shares of ISRG opened at $210.92 on Monday. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $210.31 and its 200 day simple moving average is $259.61. Intuitive Surgical, Inc. has a 1-year low of $186.83 and a 1-year high of $369.69. The company has a market cap of $75.71 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.91, a PEG ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.27.

Intuitive Surgical (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The medical equipment provider reported $1.00 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.93 by $0.07. Intuitive Surgical had a return on equity of 14.16% and a net margin of 27.84%. The firm had revenue of $1.49 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.43 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.17 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 15.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Intuitive Surgical, Inc. will post 4.24 earnings per share for the current year.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of brokerages have weighed in on ISRG. Raymond James lowered their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $334.00 to $330.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of Intuitive Surgical in a research report on Tuesday, April 5th. They set a “peer perform” rating and a $315.00 target price on the stock. Truist Financial cut their price objective on shares of Intuitive Surgical from $355.00 to $270.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, July 13th. TheStreet lowered shares of Intuitive Surgical from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Thursday, May 19th. Finally, Evercore ISI cut their price target on Intuitive Surgical from $294.00 to $280.00 in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $311.18.

Intuitive Surgical Profile

(Get Rating)

Intuitive Surgical, Inc develops, manufactures, and markets products that enable physicians and healthcare providers to enhance the quality of and access to minimally invasive care in the United States and internationally. The company offers the da Vinci Surgical System to enable complex surgery using a minimally invasive approach; and Ion endoluminal system, which extends its commercial offerings beyond surgery into diagnostic procedures enabling minimally invasive biopsies in the lung.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ISRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intuitive Surgical, Inc. (NASDAQ:ISRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Intuitive Surgical Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intuitive Surgical and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.