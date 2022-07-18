38,000 Shares in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO) Bought by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 38,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,072,000.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of SONO. Allworth Financial LP boosted its stake in shares of Sonos by 71.7% in the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 1,099 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 459 shares in the last quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 3.3% during the 1st quarter. Hudson Value Partners LLC now owns 17,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $485,000 after buying an additional 554 shares during the period. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 21.4% during the 4th quarter. Sage Private Wealth Group LLC now owns 3,762 shares of the company’s stock worth $112,000 after buying an additional 662 shares during the period. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC boosted its position in Sonos by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. Sheaff Brock Investment Advisors LLC now owns 12,796 shares of the company’s stock worth $381,000 after buying an additional 800 shares during the period. Finally, King Luther Capital Management Corp lifted its position in shares of Sonos by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 110,485 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,292,000 after purchasing an additional 840 shares during the period. 91.37% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Sonos alerts:

Sonos Trading Up 1.9 %

Shares of SONO stock opened at $19.13 on Monday. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.45 billion, a PE ratio of 19.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 1.88. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.26 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $24.15. Sonos, Inc. has a 12 month low of $17.43 and a 12 month high of $42.57.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Sonos ( NASDAQ:SONO Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 11th. The company reported $0.06 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $399.78 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $361.40 million. Sonos had a net margin of 7.83% and a return on equity of 32.39%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.31 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Sonos, Inc. will post 1.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. TheStreet lowered shares of Sonos from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 11th. Jefferies Financial Group lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $45.00 to $35.00 in a research note on Tuesday, May 31st. DA Davidson lowered their price objective on shares of Sonos from $49.00 to $40.00 in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Finally, Morgan Stanley lowered shares of Sonos from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price target for the company from $38.00 to $28.00 in a research note on Tuesday, June 14th.

Insiders Place Their Bets

In other Sonos news, insider Matthew O. Siegel sold 202,945 shares of Sonos stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $19.25, for a total transaction of $3,906,691.25. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 68,339 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,315,525.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders have sold 204,755 shares of company stock valued at $3,945,326 in the last three months. 3.60% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Sonos

(Get Rating)

Sonos, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, manufactures, and sells multi-room audio products in the Americas, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company provides wireless speakers, home theater speakers, components, and accessories. It offers its products through approximately 10,000 third-party retail stores, including custom installers of home audio systems; and e-commerce retailers, as well as through its Website sonos.com.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SONO? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sonos, Inc. (NASDAQ:SONO – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Sonos Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sonos and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.