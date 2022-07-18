38,175 Shares in Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA) Acquired by McDonald Partners LLC

McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Under Armour, Inc. (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 38,175 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $650,000.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of UAA. Consolidated Investment Group LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $1,549,000. Comerica Bank boosted its position in Under Armour by 4.4% in the 1st quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 27,901 shares of the company’s stock valued at $461,000 after buying an additional 1,176 shares during the last quarter. Machina Capital S.A.S. bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $237,000. Stoneridge Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in Under Armour in the 1st quarter valued at $240,000. Finally, Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC boosted its position in Under Armour by 53.7% in the 1st quarter. Grant GrossMendelsohn LLC now owns 20,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $350,000 after buying an additional 7,317 shares during the last quarter. 38.72% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity at Under Armour

In related news, Director David W. Gibbs purchased 25,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, May 31st. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $9.60 per share, for a total transaction of $240,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 50,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $480,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. 16.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts have commented on the company. Robert W. Baird decreased their price objective on Under Armour from $28.00 to $15.00 in a research report on Monday, May 9th. William Blair downgraded Under Armour to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Citigroup downgraded Under Armour from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $19.00 to $10.00 in a research note on Monday, May 23rd. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price objective on Under Armour from $30.00 to $28.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Wedbush dropped their price target on Under Armour to $18.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, May 19th. Seventeen research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Under Armour currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $18.29.

Shares of NYSE:UAA opened at $8.33 on Monday. Under Armour, Inc. has a 12-month low of $8.10 and a 12-month high of $27.28. The stock has a market cap of $3.97 billion, a PE ratio of 17.72 and a beta of 1.34. The business has a 50 day moving average of $9.64 and a 200-day moving average of $14.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.74, a current ratio of 2.30 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Under Armour (NYSE:UAA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, May 6th. The company reported ($0.01) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.04 by ($0.05). Under Armour had a return on equity of 16.20% and a net margin of 3.89%. The firm had revenue of $1.30 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.16 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 3.4% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Under Armour, Inc. will post 0.66 earnings per share for the current year.

Under Armour, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the developing, marketing, and distributing performance apparel, footwear, and accessories for men, women, and youth. The company offers its apparel in compression, fitted, and loose fit types. It also provides footwear products for running, training, basketball, cleated sports, recovery, and outdoor applications.

