3M (NYSE:MMM) Stock Position Lifted by FourThought Financial LLC

FourThought Financial LLC lifted its holdings in 3M (NYSE:MMM – Get Rating) by 10.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,638 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 424 shares during the quarter. FourThought Financial LLC’s holdings in 3M were worth $691,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MMM. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $596,325,000. Cullen Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $186,687,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of 3M in the fourth quarter worth $92,441,000. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of 3M by 1.5% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 30,979,936 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $5,502,966,000 after purchasing an additional 450,546 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of 3M by 3.5% in the fourth quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 10,557,291 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,875,293,000 after purchasing an additional 361,507 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 67.22% of the company’s stock.

3M Trading Up 1.4 %

Shares of NYSE MMM opened at $130.13 on Monday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $138.92 and a 200-day simple moving average of $150.16. The company has a market cap of $74.05 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.54, a P/E/G ratio of 1.30 and a beta of 0.95. The company has a quick ratio of 1.00, a current ratio of 1.58 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99. 3M has a 12 month low of $125.60 and a 12 month high of $203.21.

3M Announces Dividend

3M ( NYSE:MMM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The conglomerate reported $2.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.33 by $0.32. The firm had revenue of $8.80 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.75 billion. 3M had a return on equity of 39.35% and a net margin of 15.84%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down .6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $2.77 EPS. Sell-side analysts predict that 3M will post 10.56 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Sunday, June 12th. Investors of record on Friday, May 20th were paid a $1.49 dividend. This represents a $5.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 4.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, May 19th. 3M’s dividend payout ratio is currently 62.02%.

Insider Buying and Selling

In related news, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,158,380.16. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other 3M news, CEO Michael F. Roman sold 10,610 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $146.21, for a total value of $1,551,288.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 90,361 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,211,681.81. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Mojdeh Poul sold 1,634 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.68, for a total value of $247,845.12. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 7,637 shares in the company, valued at $1,158,380.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages recently weighed in on MMM. Barclays decreased their target price on 3M from $146.00 to $143.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, July 8th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their target price on 3M from $164.00 to $146.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, July 13th. Argus cut 3M from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on 3M from $136.00 to $138.00 and gave the company an “underperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on 3M from $138.00 to $126.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $154.23.

3M Company Profile

3M Company operates as a diversified technology company worldwide. It operates through four segments: Safety and Industrial; Transportation and Electronics; Health Care; and Consumer. The Safety and Industrial segment offers industrial abrasives and finishing for metalworking applications; autobody repair solutions; closure systems for personal hygiene products, masking, and packaging materials; electrical products and materials for construction and maintenance, power distribution, and electrical original equipment manufacturers; structural adhesives and tapes; respiratory, hearing, eye, and fall protection solutions; and natural and color-coated mineral granules for shingles.

