500 Shares in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE) Acquired by GHP Investment Advisors Inc.

GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Ameren Co. (NYSE:AEE – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor purchased 500 shares of the utilities provider’s stock, valued at approximately $47,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. increased its holdings in Ameren by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 20,753,782 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,847,293,000 after buying an additional 786,490 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,860,807 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,144,740,000 after purchasing an additional 76,051 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 13.6% during the 4th quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 5,546,548 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $493,699,000 after purchasing an additional 662,273 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 1.5% during the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 4,855,901 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $431,135,000 after purchasing an additional 72,178 shares during the period. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Ameren by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,682,048 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $327,738,000 after purchasing an additional 72,865 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.06% of the company’s stock.

Get Ameren alerts:

Ameren Trading Up 0.8 %

Shares of AEE stock opened at $87.75 on Monday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $90.13 and its two-hundred day moving average is $89.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.26, a quick ratio of 0.48 and a current ratio of 0.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $22.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.50, a PEG ratio of 2.99 and a beta of 0.36. Ameren Co. has a fifty-two week low of $80.27 and a fifty-two week high of $99.20.

Ameren Announces Dividend

Ameren ( NYSE:AEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, May 5th. The utilities provider reported $0.97 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $1.88 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.61 billion. Ameren had a return on equity of 10.33% and a net margin of 15.04%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.91 EPS. Research analysts expect that Ameren Co. will post 4.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 30th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, June 8th were issued a dividend of $0.59 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, June 7th. This represents a $2.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.69%. Ameren’s dividend payout ratio is presently 60.51%.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities research analysts have recently commented on the stock. Argus raised their price objective on shares of Ameren from $95.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 3rd. StockNews.com started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. Credit Suisse Group started coverage on Ameren in a research report on Monday, April 25th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $104.00 target price on the stock. Mizuho decreased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $92.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 8th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company increased their target price on Ameren from $95.00 to $100.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $96.57.

Insider Transactions at Ameren

In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In other news, insider Mark C. Birk sold 4,000 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.90, for a total transaction of $375,600.00. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,541 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,562,799.90. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CFO Michael L. Moehn sold 2,630 shares of Ameren stock in a transaction on Wednesday, June 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.32, for a total value of $250,691.60. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 148,060 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,113,079.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders own 0.52% of the company’s stock.

Ameren Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Ameren Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a public utility holding company in the United States. It operates through four segments: Ameren Missouri, Ameren Illinois Electric Distribution, Ameren Illinois Natural Gas, and Ameren Transmission. The company engages in the rate-regulated electric generation, transmission, and distribution activities; and rate-regulated natural gas distribution and transmission businesses.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for Ameren Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Ameren and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.