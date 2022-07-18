58,848 Shares in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL) Bought by Assenagon Asset Management S.A.

Assenagon Asset Management S.A. bought a new stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. (NASDAQ:GGAL – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund bought 58,848 shares of the bank’s stock, valued at approximately $636,000.

A number of other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in GGAL. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,338,000. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT boosted its stake in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 81.8% in the fourth quarter. Discovery Capital Management LLC CT now owns 1,209,575 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $11,479,000 after acquiring an additional 544,390 shares in the last quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. grew its holdings in Grupo Financiero Galicia by 33.8% in the fourth quarter. Autonomy Capital Jersey L.P. now owns 431,795 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,098,000 after purchasing an additional 109,195 shares during the last quarter. Light Sky Macro LP acquired a new position in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the fourth quarter worth $3,275,000. Finally, Veracity Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia during the 4th quarter valued at $96,000. 8.33% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of GGAL opened at $6.29 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17, a current ratio of 1.12 and a quick ratio of 1.12. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $8.02 and its 200-day moving average price is $9.10. Grupo Financiero Galicia S.A. has a 1-year low of $6.02 and a 1-year high of $12.75.

The company also recently declared an annual dividend, which was paid on Friday, May 13th. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 1st were paid a dividend of $0.3602 per share. This represents a yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, May 13th. This is an increase from Grupo Financiero Galicia’s previous annual dividend of $0.30.

Several research analysts recently weighed in on GGAL shares. StockNews.com downgraded Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, May 12th. Grupo Santander raised shares of Grupo Financiero Galicia from a “hold” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $21.30 price objective for the company in a research report on Monday, June 13th.

Grupo Financiero Galicia SA, a financial service holding company, provides various financial products and services to individuals and companies in Argentina. The company operates through Banks, NaranjaX, Insurance, and Other Businesses segments. The company's products and services cover savings, current, and checking accounts; personal loans; express and mortgage loans; pledge and credit card loans; credit and debit cards; and online banking services.

