800 Shares in Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT) Purchased by Focused Wealth Management Inc

Focused Wealth Management Inc acquired a new stake in shares of Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund acquired 800 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $76,000.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of BOOT. AE Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Boot Barn by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. AE Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,413 shares of the company’s stock valued at $912,000 after acquiring an additional 139 shares in the last quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Boot Barn by 1.4% in the 4th quarter. Russell Investments Group Ltd. now owns 260,991 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,112,000 after purchasing an additional 3,724 shares in the last quarter. National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in shares of Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $706,000. New York State Teachers Retirement System raised its holdings in Boot Barn by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. New York State Teachers Retirement System now owns 24,888 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,062,000 after acquiring an additional 180 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC purchased a new position in Boot Barn in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

BOOT has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Craig Hallum decreased their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $162.00 to $145.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 11th. Piper Sandler upgraded shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and boosted their target price for the company from $109.00 to $121.00 in a research note on Friday, May 6th. UBS Group cut their price objective on shares of Boot Barn from $110.00 to $80.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Boot Barn in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Robert W. Baird raised shares of Boot Barn from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $115.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, May 27th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $123.50.

Insider Buying and Selling at Boot Barn

Boot Barn Stock Performance

In other news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total transaction of $470,307.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares in the company, valued at approximately $495,715.03. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In related news, insider John Hazen sold 6,312 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, May 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $74.51, for a total value of $470,307.12. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 6,653 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $495,715.03. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Peter Starrett acquired 1,200 shares of Boot Barn stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, May 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $80.89 per share, for a total transaction of $97,068.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 10,799 shares in the company, valued at $873,531.11. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Insiders sold 10,506 shares of company stock valued at $781,292 in the last 90 days. Insiders own 1.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Boot Barn stock opened at $65.76 on Monday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $77.29 and a 200 day moving average of $88.78. Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. has a fifty-two week low of $63.56 and a fifty-two week high of $134.50. The company has a market capitalization of $1.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.37, a P/E/G ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 2.75.

Boot Barn (NYSE:BOOT – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, May 10th. The company reported $1.47 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.32 by $0.15. Boot Barn had a net margin of 12.93% and a return on equity of 36.19%. The business had revenue of $383.31 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $354.02 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.75 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 48.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts forecast that Boot Barn Holdings, Inc. will post 6.43 EPS for the current year.

Boot Barn Profile

(Get Rating)

Boot Barn Holdings, Inc, a lifestyle retail chain, operates specialty retail stores in the United States. The company's specialty retail stores offer western and work-related footwear, apparel, and accessories for men, women, and kids. It offers boots, shirts, jackets, hats, belts and belt buckles, handbags, western-style jewelry, rugged footwear, outerwear, overalls, denim, and flame-resistant and high-visibility clothing.

Featured Stories

