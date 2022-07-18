8,055 Shares in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA) Acquired by All Season Financial Advisors Inc.

All Season Financial Advisors Inc. acquired a new position in Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The firm acquired 8,055 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock, valued at approximately $361,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Tectonic Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 19.8% during the 4th quarter. Tectonic Advisors LLC now owns 5,142 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $268,000 after buying an additional 849 shares during the period. Frontier Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance by 9.3% in the 4th quarter. Frontier Wealth Management LLC now owns 24,854 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock valued at $1,296,000 after purchasing an additional 2,122 shares during the last quarter. Ameritas Advisory Services LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance in the 4th quarter valued at $990,000. Carret Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 10.3% in the 1st quarter. Carret Asset Management LLC now owns 5,371 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $240,000 after acquiring an additional 501 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in Walgreens Boots Alliance by 42.6% in the 4th quarter. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. now owns 69,986 shares of the pharmacy operator’s stock worth $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 20,909 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 57.02% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. StockNews.com downgraded shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, July 1st. Robert W. Baird lowered shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and reduced their price target for the company from $70.00 to $51.00 in a research report on Friday, April 1st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their target price on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $43.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, July 1st. UBS Group dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $52.00 to $49.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, April 5th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada dropped their price target on shares of Walgreens Boots Alliance from $46.00 to $42.00 and set a “sector perform” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, July 5th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and nine have issued a hold rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Walgreens Boots Alliance presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $46.25.

In other Walgreens Boots Alliance news, major shareholder Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. sold 6,000,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.00, for a total value of $900,000,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 52,854,867 shares in the company, valued at $7,928,230,050. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 17.40% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of WBA stock opened at $38.03 on Monday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.07 and a 200-day moving average of $45.53. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.78 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. has a 12-month low of $36.57 and a 12-month high of $55.00. The company has a market capitalization of $32.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.51 and a beta of 0.60.

Walgreens Boots Alliance (NASDAQ:WBA – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, June 30th. The pharmacy operator reported $0.96 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.95 by $0.01. Walgreens Boots Alliance had a net margin of 4.00% and a return on equity of 16.20%. The company had revenue of $32.60 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $32.23 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $1.51 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was down 4.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc. will post 5.03 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 9th. Investors of record on Friday, August 19th will be issued a dividend of $0.48 per share. This is a boost from Walgreens Boots Alliance’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.48. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 18th. This represents a $1.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.05%. Walgreens Boots Alliance’s dividend payout ratio is presently 30.81%.

Walgreens Boots Alliance, Inc operates as a pharmacy-led health and beauty retail company. It operates through two segments, the United States and International. The United States segment sells prescription drugs and an assortment of retail products, including health, wellness, beauty, personal care, consumable, and general merchandise products through its retail drugstores.

