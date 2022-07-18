8,098 Shares in Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT) Acquired by Institute for Wealth Management LLC.

Institute for Wealth Management LLC. bought a new position in shares of Vontier Co. (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm bought 8,098 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $206,000.

Several other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of VNT. UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $38,000. CWM LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the first quarter valued at approximately $43,000. Finally, Trust Co. of Vermont acquired a new stake in shares of Vontier in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $47,000. 95.53% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Vontier alerts:

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of analysts have recently issued reports on VNT shares. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered their price objective on shares of Vontier from $31.00 to $26.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, June 23rd. Argus lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $40.00 to $30.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Finally, Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Vontier from $39.00 to $33.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 8th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $30.50.

Vontier Trading Up 2.7 %

VNT stock opened at $22.05 on Monday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.68, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.10. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $24.85 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $25.76. Vontier Co. has a one year low of $21.16 and a one year high of $37.08. The stock has a market cap of $3.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 6.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 0.96.

Vontier (NYSE:VNT – Get Rating) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $748.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $738.84 million. Vontier had a net margin of 18.88% and a return on equity of 102.18%. Vontier’s quarterly revenue was up 5.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.63 earnings per share. Equities analysts anticipate that Vontier Co. will post 3.23 EPS for the current year.

Vontier Announces Dividend

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, June 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, June 2nd were paid a $0.025 dividend. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.45%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, June 1st. Vontier’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 2.95%.

Vontier Profile

(Get Rating)

Vontier Corporation engages in the research and development, manufacture, sale, and distribution of technical equipment, components, software, and services for manufacturing, repairing, and servicing in the mobility infrastructure industry worldwide. The company offers a range of solutions, including environmental sensors, fueling equipment, field payment hardware, point-of sale, workflow and monitoring software, vehicle tracking and fleet management, software solutions for traffic light control, and vehicle mechanics', and technicians' equipment.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Vontier Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Vontier and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.